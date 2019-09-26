The revenge drama film Marjaavaan’s trailer starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh is finally out and the action entertainment film has received a huge shoutout on Twitter. With the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Tara and the rivalry between Sidharth and Riteish, it promises to be pure entertainment. Riteish, who plays the role of a villain in the film, is a dwarf and it will be interesting to see how the characters unfold themselves in the movie.

The Milap Zaveri directorial film Maarjaavan opens up with the action sequence where Sidharth says that ‘Mandir Aur Masjid dono milenge’. Riteish plays the role od a vertically challenged gangster who enters the picture while singing ‘Teri Galiyan’ from the previous film Ek Villian (2014). The film also features an item song featuring Rakul Preet Singh.



Twitter users have loved the trailer. One user tweeted, “Wooohooo! #MarjaavaanTrailer is SHEER MASALA ENTERTAINER! @zmilap you it again. Waah! Kya dialogues hai! @SidMalhotra outstanding! @Riteishd brilliantly evil & @tarasutariaa will shine in this! #DhamakaOnNov8.” While the other wrote, “You watch the trailer.. if you love the action.. if you love the dialogues… and then you love.. Main Marjaavaan.. aur kya chahiye? And then you have @SidMalhotra @Riteishd owning up @zmilap’s world. Ladies ‘n Gentlemen.. check out the #MarjaavaanTrailer.”

Not only this, but the trailer has also inspired memes where the Twitterati compare dialogues with daily life routine.

Earlier, it was scheduled to release on October 2 and then on November 22 due to VFX issues. Now, the movie will hit the cinema screens on November 8.