Unwrapping another surprising news for fans, Kevin Feige, Marvel‘s head has announced the introduction of the first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan, in the Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel. The announcement was made amidst loud cheers at D23 Expo, Disney’s fan event in US on Friday.

Addressing the fans at the event, Kevin said, “You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films. It is incredibly exciting for us.” The much-anticipated streaming platform, Disney+ will launch internationally on November 12.

As for the new character, Kamala is a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey with an ability to stretch and change shape. Directed by Bisha K Ali, Ms Marvel will revolve around the life of the teenager. Taking to their Instagram handle, Marvel Studios shared the news digitally too in the caption that read, “Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ (sic).”

Earlier, MCU had won hearts with their news to introduce an LGBTQ superhero very soon. When asked whether it is time for an LGBTQ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame director Joe told IANS in Mumbai, “One hundred per cent and you will see one very soon.”

There has been talk that an LGBTQ superhero may find space in the Marvel world after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the possibility in an etonline.com interview earlier. He had said it’s “percolating”.