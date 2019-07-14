After the JCB memes, the internet is going crazy after the ‘mature bags’. But what it is? A week ago, a video went viral on social media where a young guy explains how to look attractive in college. According to him, you can only look attractive when you carry a brown bag purchased from Amazon. He says that one shouldn’t carry the same old school bag to college. They need to opt for a “mature bag” in order to look more attractive. The guy recommends going for a brown leather bag which looks super cool. Also, he mentions that you will get people carrying the same bag which means you are just like them.

Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/H8SLgSBj6V — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2019

Not a meme it’s just a picture of Shahid Kapoor with current meme content.😂😂#maturebag pic.twitter.com/zaSqkOBuc4 — Shabab Khan (@13_shabab_khan) July 12, 2019