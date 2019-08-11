Actor Shama Sikander, who is known for her sexy and bold looks on social media, has once again set the temperature soaring in a hot black monokini. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture in a deep neck black monokini as she strikes a sultry pose. Sitting on a lounger, she teamed up her look with a hat and sunglasses. Needless to say, she looks uber-hot in her latest picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mujhse nafrat hi karni hai toh iraade majboot rakh, zara sa bhi chuke toh mohabbat Ho jaayegi. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her hot and sexy photo in white lingerie. In the picture, she can be seen posing inside a tub full of water and rose petals. The seductive look and bold red lipstick makes her look ravishing, as always. She captioned it, “he was brave and strong and broken all at once. #brave #love #strong #courage #beautiful #motivation #like #photography #life #happiness #bold #nevergiveup #selflove #loveyourself #happy #bebrave #success. (sic)”



A few days back, she has uploaded her picture in an all black bikini teamed up with a net shrug. She captioned it, “I long to exist in the spaces of your heart where no one else has ever been…. #abdilkisunn. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Bypass Road alongside Adah Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s Maya and since then there is no stopping for her.