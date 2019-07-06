Maya actor Shama Sikander is setting the temperature soaring in her latest bikini picture. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture sitting in the middle of the pool in a sexy black and white bikini. With a dash of lipstick, sunglasses and soft curl open hair, she poses seductively in the photo. Needless to say, she looks hot and will make you go weak in your knees.

Shama is known for uploading bold pictures on social media and with 1.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app, her pictures often go viral. She is also one of the hottest actors of the television world and her fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “There are three solutions to every problem: accept it, change it or leave it. If you can’t accept it, change it. If you can’t change it, leave it…. #abdilkisunn. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture in an off-shoulder white crop top and short white skirt. She completed her look with subtle makeup and white sneakers. In the photo, she can be seen striking a pose in front of a vintage car. She captioned it, “If your path is more difficult, it’s because your calling is higher. (sic)”



Shama was last seen on-screen in 2018 in a self-produced web-series titled Ab Dil Ki Sunn. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maya. She will be next seen in the film Bypass Road that also features Adah Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh.