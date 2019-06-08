Actor Shama Sikander is once again grabbing eyeballs with her latest bikini picture. Her Instagram is a treat to her fans with her hot and sexy pictures. The Maya actor never shies away to flaunt her sexy curves and perfectly toned body. Earlier today, she uploaded her photo in a sexy red bikini as sits in the pool and poses sensuously. With wet hair, subtle makeup and water all around her, she looks hot, as always.

She captioned it, “The more real you get, the more unreal the world gets….#abdilkisunn.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram The more real you get, the more unreal the world gets….#abdilkisunn A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Jun 7, 2019 at 10:33pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a backless black dress and her picture instantly went viral on social media. Sharing the post, she wrote, “There are plenty of places in which you will face rejection: The mirror should not be one of them…#abdilkisunn Wearing Outfit by -@rudrakshdwivedi Styled by- @priyanshi2102 Assisted by -@vee_shah_ Photographer -@pranjali_nigudkar Makeup by -@shaylinayak.” (sic)



Shama was last seen on-screen in 2018 in a self-produced web-series titled Ab Dil Ki Sunn. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maya. She will be next seen in the film Bypass Road that also features Adah Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh.