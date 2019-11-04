Chicago: Fast-food giant McDonald’s has fired its chief executive officer Steve Easterbrook after he violated company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.

The company released a statement on Sunday evening, saying that the said former CEO Steve Easterbrook had demonstrated poor judgment in violating company policy. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates.

The decision to oust him was taken after McDonald’s board of directors voted for Easterbrook’s departure on Friday after conducting a thorough review.

Later, in an e-mail, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and apologized for it.

“As for my departure, I engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which violated McDonald’s policy. This was a mistake,” Easterbrook said in an email sent to McDonald’s employees.

Details of Easterbrook’s separation package will be released Monday in a federal filing, according to a company spokesperson. Easterbrook, a divorcé from Watford, United Kingdom, joined the company in 1993 and has been chief executive since March 2015.

After Easterbrook’s departure, the board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as its new president and CEO.

Kempczinski described himself in the press release as “committed to upholding our rich heritage of serving our customers and driving value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”