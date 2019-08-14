The dawn of the internet has meant that people have the world at their fingertips. The internet era has given people access to information from around the world, including empowering them with content that adds value to their life.

With smartphones and internet connectivity getting cheaper and social media foraying into the availability of the platforms in regional languages, people now have means to access the internet and maximize its utility in their lives. On the other spectrum of this phenomenon are people like, Geet, who have identified how their knowledge can help the new-age digital Indians improve their lives.

One of TikTok’s most popular creators, Geet has been investing her time and effort into helping people be the best version of themselves using TikTok by teaching her followers English through short-form videos.

Revolutionizing the method of teaching, Sangeeta Jain, popularly known as Geet, is a verified TikTok user employing the platform to teach English to her followers. With over 3.7 million followers, Geet reaches out to help her audience get comfortable with English. There is a unique style to how she teaches the language to her audience, ranging from correcting common pronunciation errors to huge grammatical issues and exploring new words, she treats each one of them with vivid expressions to communicate better with the audience. She explores various daily life items which most remember only in Hindi and teaches about the English counterpart to it engaging the users to use these words with more clarity.

Moreover, despite the hurdles, Geet has thrived and helped people with her motivational videos simultaneously. Geet says, “What really kicked the account off was when I started making motivational videos. Relationship advice, in general, is a pretty common topic for people to engage with. What I try to do is help people understand when they are being taken advantage of, and improve their sense of self-worth. Many young men and women don’t have anyone in their lives to talk to about these things.”

An overwhelming majority of the Tiktok users in India belong to the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which explains why Geet’s account would appeal to them. They find Geet’s account a comprehensive way of learning English to upskill themselves. The videos are of 15 seconds each, which makes it convenient for people to learn whenever they find themselves free during the day. They don’t have to take time out from their busy schedules to learn something new or invest any cost into the same. All they need is a smartphone and an account. Their schedules remain undisturbed while they learn things under #Edutok in an interactive and entertaining manner.

As a platform, TikTok encourages creativity and diversity on its platform, enabling many such people to come out and express themselves freely to the world. The platform, having something for everyone has a diverse pool of content ranging from motivational videos, beauty tips, life hacks, and many more ways of creative expressions celebrating the unique identities of its users.