Gorakhpur: Not many people know that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is an ardent animal lover and that he has a pet dog, of whom he is extremely fond of. The black Labrador, who is named ‘Kalu’ is said to be equally fond of Adityanath and whenever the UP CM visits Gorakhpur, Kalu rushes to meet him.

Now Kalu, has turned into an internet celebrity after photographs of Yogi petting him have flooded the social media. Kalu, who is a vegetarian, came into the public eye on Monday, after pictures of him being fed paneer by the CM went viral.

Meet Kalu, UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Pet Dog and the Internet’s Latest Celebrity https://t.co/yOE1b6B87H pic.twitter.com/WlEsqLQieQ — Somsirsa Chatterjee (@somsirsa) November 26, 2019

Kalu’s caretakers say that whenever Yogi Adityanath comes to Gorakhpur, Kalu goes berserk and jumps around in joy. Previously, on numerous occasions too, pictures and videos of Yogi meeting with Kalu had created quite a buzz:

#WATCH UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's pet dog 'Kaalu' greets him, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rxqZaNHCAA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2017

“Kalu was brought to the Goraksh temple in December 2016 and Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister three months later in March 2017. Yogiji earlier had a dog named Raja Babu who had died and he (Yogi) was rather disturbed after that. This black dog was gifted to Yogiji in Delhi by a temple devotee. For some time, Kalu remained in Delhi and was then brought to Gorakhpur,” Dwarika Tiwari, the office-in-charge of the Goraksh temple said.

Meanwhile, devotees at the temple feel that Kalu has been extremely lucky for Yogi Adityanath. Notably, Kalu is a pure vegetarian and eats either milk and roti or the food that is prepared in the temple.

Yogi Adityanath also has animal trusts in his name where his staff takes care of animals which are injured or left abandoned by their master.