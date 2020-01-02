Hyderabad: Making the nation proud, 18-year-old Malavath Poorna from Telangana scaled Mt Vinson Massif, the highest mountain peak in Antarctica, on December 26. With this achievement, Poorna has become the first and youngest tribal woman in the world to set foot on six tallest mountain peaks in six continents.

“It was a sense of accomplishment beyond words for Poorna as she conquered Mt. Vinson Massif, the Antarctica continent’s highest mountain peak,” the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) said in a press release on Monday.

Overjoyed, Poorna now aims to become the first and youngest tribal woman to scale the seven tallest summits located in seven continents and is gearing up to scale Mount Denali.

Congrats, Poorna Malavath for scaling the peak of Mt Vinson of Antarctica on 26th December 2019. By conquering six highest peaks in the six continents in succession, you have once again proved that the gap between rich and poor is just an opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Gr4yHWbHPU — Dr. RS Praveen Kumar Swaero (@RSPraveenSwaero) December 30, 2019

In the past, Poorna has scaled Mt. Everest (Asia, year 2014), Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa, 2016), Mt.Elbrus (Europe, 2017), Mt. Aconcagua (South America, 2019) Mt. Cartsnez (Oceania region, 2019) and Mt. Vinson Massif (Antarctica, 2019), as per the press release.

After achieving this feat, Poorna thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Welfare Koppula Eshwar for being the messiahs of poor children in the state.

”I wouldn’t have achieved mountaineering feat, if not for the solid support of the chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao”, the release quoted Poorna saying over a satellite phone.

Hailing from Pakala, a tiny village in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, Poorna began by climbing small hills in the neighborhood and eventually her efforts were recognized by the state government. Notably, she accomplished Mt. Vinson mission with the help of the Telangana government, Transcend Adventures and crowd-funding.

After the conquest, Poorna in a Facebook post wrote, ”Im so excited to announce that I’ve successfully completed the Mt.Vinson Expedition. I’ve reached the summit on the 26th of December, 2019. I must say that this Expedition has been most challenging of all! Like any mountain, even Vinson has been challenging. But, it’s not the physical aspect I’m talking about. The finances, logistics and preparation tested me to the core!”

Other than mountaineering adventures, Poorna is currently pursuing an undergraduate course at the Minnesota State University, USA as a fellow of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme, USA.

We wish her all the best!