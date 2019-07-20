Recently Meghan Markle was spotted with her son, Archie Harrison and husband Prince Harry. Wrapped around in a white blanket, Archie can be seen resting in his mother’s arm and the pictures soon made its way to social media and went viral in no time. However, the netizens judged and trolled Meghan for her parenting style and even for her maternity weight. The former actor was taking her baby to a golf match. The internet questioned her motherly skills and blamed her for causing discomfort to the baby.

One user wrote, “She is clearly struggling and not yet familiar with the best way to hold a baby that is covered by a blanket. Her hand position is also awkwardly placed.” While the other commented, “Is there anyone in your palaces who can teach #MeghanMarkle how to hold a baby in her arms? It seems that Meghan Markle is not mum material but she will hurt the baby!”

Another user commented, “The poor Archie’s left arm is being held up by Meghan Markle’s left hand. Spreading both legs, & Archie’s shoulders are treated like a cushion for her left arm for a long time. Meghan Markle’s mother was supposed to teach Meghan how to hold a baby, including during prenatal care.”

Meghan welcomed her son with husband into the world on May 6. He was later named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Baby Sussex, the eighth great-grandchild to Queen Elizabeth II, is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the British Royal Family in centuries.

Coming in ahead of him in the line of succession as it stands are his grandfather the Prince of Wales, his uncle the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, his three young cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his father Harry.