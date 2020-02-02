Missouri: The internet has found Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s doppelganger! Akeisha Land, who is a resident of Missouri, is taking the internet by storm, thanks to her remarkable similarities with Meghan Markle.

This week, Akeisha Land, an Instagram influencer stunned people all over the world after she posted a picture with her 22-month-old daughter Greyson.

As per a report by the Fox News, Akeisha Land runs her daughter Greyson’s Instagram account. A few days ago, she shared a selfie with her daughter that took users by surprise.

The picture which shows the mother-daughter duo smiling for the camera in matching black sweatshirts has gone viral, with more than 25,000 likes and comments pouring in.

Check it out:

One user on Instagram wrote, ”Had to come here when I saw that you’re photo went viral and YES you are Meghan Markle’s twin! Both of you are absolutely stunning! You and your family are absolutely beautiful.”

Another wrote, ”OMG YOU DO LOOK LIKE MEGAN MARKLE I had to see it for myself then I discovered there’s more to the lookalike… That you have a beautiful family.. God bless you ALWAYS”.

Reacting to the development, Land said, ”I think she’s gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment.

She also joked that if anyone is looking to hire a Meghan Markle lookalike for a party, ‘she’s your girl’.

Akeisha, also said that she is regularly stopped by strangers at the supermarket and church who mistake her for Meghan.