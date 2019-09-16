Meghan Markle‘s nephew, Tyler Dooley, has once again come out with a new pot strain. This time, he has named it after the Duchess of Sussex’ newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Tyler’s previous attempt at making the marijuana made headlines when he named it as ‘Markle Sparkle.’ Now, by the naming the new product as ‘Archie Sparkie’, he is expecting more sale with another royally branded hybrid pot strain.

“People have always called me the black sheep of the family but I’ve been working my a** off to make a living in a very competitive business,” Markle’s nephew, Dooley, told The Daily Mail, cited Page Six.

“Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money,” he added. However, neither brand has the Queen’s approval. The 27-year-old Dooley is the son of Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle. he and his side of the family were not invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding.

Dooley informed the newspaper that his Oregon ranch where he operates his cannabis business is set to expand from 1,000 to 2,600 acres.

(With Inputs From ANI)