December 25, the day on which everyone’s mood turns into festive, be it a commoner or a celebrity. Each year, every individual eagerly awaits this time of the year to celebrate the occasion with their friends or loved ones. Christmas Day is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and is also the start of the Christian liturgical year, which initiates the 12 days of Christmastide and the same goes on to until January 5.

On this jolly occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former President of the United States Barack Obama and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan extended greetings on the occasion of Christmas to the fans across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and posted, “Merry Christmas! We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering. His teachings inspire millions across the world”.

President of the United States Barack Obama shared a beautiful Christmas tree and posted, “From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas!”

Amitabh Bachchan extended his greetings on the occasion of Christmas. He wrote, “On this auspicious day .. may the Angels of peace descend upon us, and bless us in their bountiful benevolence .. 🌲🍀🍁☘️🙏”.

Churches across the nation observed midnight mass, witnessing narratives from the birth of Jesus Christ. Carols were also sung praising the lord in various cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Trivandrum and the national capital.