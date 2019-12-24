Christmas 2019 is almost here and the whole world is gearing up to celebrate the festival with a lot of fervor and galore. The day is observed the birth of Jesus Christ and kickstarts Christian liturgical year and initiates the 12 days of Christmastide. Decorating the Christmas tree is a traditional ritual wherein an oak tree is decorated and pointed like a fir tree. Bells, stars, candles, candy, stockings, and angels are used as decoration elements along with gift boxes.

On this day, people celebrate Christmas and accept gifts from each other. Families and friends get together and visit the church, sing Christmas carols and feast together. On this day, we bring you the best hike stickers that you can send your loved ones.

Check it out here:







The word ‘Christmas’ is derived from the old English word ‘Cristes Maesse’, which means the Mass of Christ. Christmas Day marks the birth of Jesus Christ who was born to Mother Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem, Israel, around 2000 years ago. Mother Virgin Mary was engaged to Joseph and Jesus is believed conceived through the Holy Spirit. The angel who had told Mary about the birth of the child had said he would be named Jesus, as he was the son of God.

Wish you all a Merry Christmas 2019!