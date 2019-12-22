Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and this time, celebrations have begun with cultural traditions. Christmas Day marks the birth of Jesus Christ who was born to Mother Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem, Israel, around 2000 years ago. Mother Virgin Mary was engaged to Joseph and Jesus is believed conceived through the Holy Spirit. The angel who had told Mary about the birth of the child had said he would be named Jesus, as he was the son of God.

Few days before Christmas, people all around the world celebrate the festive vibes and go to Church to take the blessings of Jesus. It is the time of the year when people are happy and exchanges gifts and greetings. Christmas carols are sung from home to home and there are sweets and feasts.

However, what really differentiates is Christmas carols that are sung, here we have listed down some of the top best and the most popular Xmas carols with their lyrics so that your festive song playlist is sorted.

Sing along these carols this Christmas:

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

O Come All Ye Faithful

O Holy Night

Silent Night Holy Night

Joy the World

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Jingle Bells

Angels We Have Heard On High