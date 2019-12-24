On the occasion of Christmas 2019, the whole world is in a festive mood. From decorating the Christmas tree to offering their prayers in the church and singing Christmas carols, the excitement this time of the year is full of joy and happiness. Christmas falls on December 25 and marks the birthday of Jesus Christ. Meanwhile, bakeries dole out a variety of Christmas themed cakes, muffins and other assorted desserts. In the chilly winters of December, Christmas brings in the right amount of warmth from friends and family.

The day is observed the birth of Jesus Christ and kickstarts Christian liturgical year and initiates the 12 days of Christmastide. Decorating the Christmas tree is a traditional ritual wherein an oak tree is decorated and pointed like a fir tree. Bells, stars, candles, candy, stockings, and angels are used as decoration elements along with gift boxes.

Here we bring you the best of greeting and wishes that you can extend to your friends and family:

Quote Reads: May this Christmas bring you the best gift you ever wished for. May it make a way for a fresh and bright year ahead.” ― Merry Christmas

Quote Reads: May the Lord Jesus Christ grant you peace and renew your strength for the years ahead!Have the merriest of Christmas!

Quote Reads:

Will try to be with you

Keep spirits high

Keep spirits ready

Merry Christmas!

Quote Reads:

Wish Santa blesses you with a wonderful gift this year which you always dream of.

Merry Christmas!

Quote Reads:

The season of warm wishes, goodwill and celebrations is here. Wishing you all the good things today and forever.

Merry Christmas!

Quote Reads: Christmas isn’t about gifts large and small, under the tree. It’s about who is in our hearts – the people we call family, whom we care about, and connect with. That’s what makes sharing the holidays so special…

Quote Reads: The blessings of peace, the beauty of hope, the spirit of love, the comfort of faith, may these be your gifts this Christmas season.

Quote Reads:

May God bless you with f festive, loving and peaceful celebration this Christmas and all throughout the year.

Merry Christmas!

Quote Reads: Whatever is beautiful, whatever is meaningful, whatever brings happiness, may it be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year. Merry Christmas!

Quote Reads:

May the Yuletide spirit usher in Peace, Joy and Love

We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Quote Reads:

May the sweet magic of Christmas

Wrap you with love and warmth

Bless you with a long and healthy life

May your heart glow with cheer and

May love spread to all near and dear.

Quote Reads:

Count your blessings,

sing your Christmas carols,

open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree.

May you have a Merry Christmas!

The word ‘Christmas’ is derived from the old English word ‘Cristes Maesse’, which means the Mass of Christ. Christmas Day marks the birth of Jesus Christ who was born to Mother Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem, Israel, around 2000 years ago. Mother Virgin Mary was engaged to Joseph and Jesus is believed conceived through the Holy Spirit. The angel who had told Mary about the birth of the child had said he would be named Jesus, as he was the son of God.