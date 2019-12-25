Christmas is one of the popular festivals in the world and is dedicated to the birth of Jesus Christ. The festival is celebrated on 25 December every year. Christmas Day is also the start of the Christian liturgical year, which initiates the 12 days of Christmastide and the same goes on to until January 5. On this holiday, Bollywood actors are celebrating, hosting parties, wishing everyone around. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is doing something different this Christmas.

TV and Bollywood actor turned Santa Claus for the NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). She spent an entire evening with the kids fulfilling each child’s wish and making everyone dance, and also playing games with them. Mouni donned white crop top and blue baggy denim. She paired her look with a cute Santa cap on her head. She posed with the kids and spent a gala time with them. The kids can also be seen enjoying their Christmas with their Santa Claus.

Mouni shared pictures from the celebration and wrote, “Yesterday I realised how it is still of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception of HIV being spread by touching needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same basic respect any human being gets in the mainstream society. They are as normal as we are. It was a lovely afternoon spent with these amazing babies and I got reminded of how tiny our problems are, issues so petty we waste our time indulging. Couldn’t have had a better Christmas celebration but here at the Desire Society with em ; we sang & danced & played dumcharades & reminisced school’s secret Santa days. Love & love , Sir Sherlock , his Watson & plenty of Christmas cheers! 🎄”.

Mouni Roy made her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Her performance in the debut film was loved by the masses. Post Gold, she was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. She was recently seen in Made In China with Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. Though Made In China performed averagely at the box office, Mouni’s performance was praised by the masses. Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.