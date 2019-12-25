The joyful festival Christmas is about togetherness and love, and Bollywood is leaving no unturned to make the festive season memorable. Early today, actor Sushmita Sen, who has been painting the town red with love, took to Instagram and posted an adorable Christmas wish for friends, fans and family.

In the video shared, Sushmita Sen can’t get enough of her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee as they sing a beautiful Christmas carol and Rohman plays the guitar.

Rohman Shawl has become an integral part of Sushmita’s life and is seen at every possible family occasion. Sushmita captioned the video, “Merry Christmas to you & all your loved ones!!!❤️😁😍🎵🌈💃🏻 Here’s to love, family, goodness & the celebration of everlasting faith😊🙏❤️ I love you guys infinity!!!😍♾😀 yours, Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & #yourstruly 😁😍💋 #duggadugga 💃🏻”.

Watch video:

Rohman Shawl is often seen getting along well with her daughters Renee and Alisah. A few days ago, Sushmita set fans’ hearts melting as she shared a video of Rohman and Renee bonding over Enrique Iglesias’ song ‘Hero’.



On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”