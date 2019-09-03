Popular former adult movie star Mia Khalifa recently opened up on her life and how her past haunts her even years after she decided to leave the industry. The Lebanon-based actor became an internet sensation after her videos went viral and Mia turned one of the most popular adult-movie stars in the world. However, last month, she appeared on a show on the BBC channel and made some shocking revelations. She said the filmmakers used her as a ‘money-making machine’ and she lost everything, even her family, with that ‘unforgivable lifetime mistake’.

The statements made by Mia in that interview are now going viral. She spoke her mind on the news show and claimed that many women are ‘trapped’ in the industry. Mia said the contracts that are signed by women in the industry are filled with jargons and women are mostly trapped for money. She added it gets difficult to leave the industry once someone steps in because the person is bonded by contracts and filmmakers are ready to take advantage.

She said it’s been time to the phase when she felt traumatic doing adult movies but even today, there’s a lot of stress, especially when she goes in public and realises she can’t have her privacy back. Mia said, “I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public… because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away.”

Mia’s family released a statement in the year 2015 announcing their diassociation with her. Mia talked about the same in the interview and said she had committed a mistake that made her feel ‘alienated by not just the world but her family’ too. The actor recalled, “Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren’t forgivable.”

In her interview, Mia specifically said after she went out with her story, she started to get emails from women who were ‘sex-trafficked’ and ‘forced into porn’. She added it gave her more courage because people writing to her meant she was able to connect with them in some way even if not on a ‘deep level’ but on ‘the level of being insecure and being pressurised to do something they didn’t want to do.’