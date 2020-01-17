Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, turned 56 on January 17 and her loving husband made sure that the world knew it. Barack Obama, ex-President of the US took to social media to share a set of adorable pictures to wish his dear wife on the big day. The pictures show the Obama couple posing for the camera in various cute poses. From hugging each other to just smiling for the camera and sharing a kiss – the Obamas are expressing love in the pictures and it’s beautiful beyond words.

Obama shared the photo booth snap on Instagram and wrote a lovely caption alongside that read, “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!” (sic). Check out the post here:

There’s no moment when the Obama couple fails to impress with their adorable chemistry. The Instagram timeline of the former President is filled with the photos that speak volume of the love he shares with his dear wife. In October last year, the couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary and he shared another beautiful post thanking Michelle for her support and the ‘amazing 27 years’ of togetherness.

In her book titled ‘Becoming’ earlier, Michelle had described her bond with her husband in a beautiful manner. She shared the incidents when she felt most dragged down by the official duties of the US’ first lady and how she saw her husband dedicating every piece of himself to the welfare and the growth of the state. Michelle and Barack Obama continue to inspire many with their shared goals and ambitions towards the welfare of their community. Their ever-lasting bond and how they don’t shy away from expressing that in front of the entire world is something not many leaders can do with so much ease and comfort.