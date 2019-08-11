Indian singer Mika Singh has caused an uproar online after videos of him performing at the Mehendi ceremony in Pakistan went viral on social media. The popular singer went to entertain the guest at the pre-wedding ceremony of a high profile billionaire’s daughter in Karachi on August 8, Thursday, with his troupe of 14 members. The bride’s father, Adnan Asad, is believed to be the cousin of Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf.

The news of Mika visiting Pakistan came out after some guests uploaded a few videos from the function online. India-Pakistan relationships are heavily strained after Pakistan criticised India’s move of scrapping Article 370 of the Indian constitution that gave special rights to the state of Jammu & Kashmir. In the time when Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties with India and even suspended the Samjhauta Express services, it is difficult for common men from both the countries to not be surprised after seeing Mika performing in Pakistan. He also reportedly visited a Gurdwara in the country and met some Pakistani Sikhs. Here are a few furious tweets made on the matter:

@MikaSingh Paaji we Indians gave you so much love.. and in a situation like that when pak banned all trade ties with us,

sending terrorists across the border, our tensions are very high right now Why did you go to pakistan for a show?

Few bucks is bigger than India?#MikaSingh — KD (@NamoNamo81) August 11, 2019

#Kashmir fall is bigger than fall of #Dhaka by #India but in #Karachi Indian singer #MikaSingh was paid 2 million Dollars to play at Musharraf’s cousin Adnan Asad’s daughter’s mehndi function. That day 52 Kashmiris were killed by India. pic.twitter.com/KIIT5fCTt7 — PakistaniExpatriates.Com 🇵🇰 (@pakistaniexpats) August 10, 2019

#Indians kicked out all #Pakistani Actors and Singers but a rich #Pakistani family invited #MikaSingh to perform in Karachi two days ago while #Kashmir burns. SHAME on such wealth. SHAME on such affluence. And shame on everyone who gave clearance for such an event. ڈُوب مرو — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) August 10, 2019

I personally feel

Why #MikaSingh should go there?#Money is more important then #India…!!!???

Just Asking…@MikaSingh — Mansi Jogi Parmar (@manved8) August 10, 2019

Meanwhile, #Pakistan’s duplicity to cut cultural ties with #India was exposed as it granted one month visa to #Bollywood singer #MikaSingh and his team to perform in the wedding of #Musharraf’s influential cousin Adnan Assad. pic.twitter.com/RNfn8K2zXD — NooriBadat (@NooriBadat) August 11, 2019

This is real issue as muslim we are not united in the world and as Pakistani we are not united in our country. How come #MikaSingh perform in #pak if all diplomatic relation were barred. Why air space is still open.Pak as nation has failed and our enemies know it.@ImranKhanPTI — Engr Riaz (@riazkhanzada) August 10, 2019

Opposition leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Khursheed Shah, highlighted the matter and said that they should have been careful before giving security clearance and visas to Mika and the 14 members of his troupe. He added that even if the visas were issued before it was decided that Pakistan will be cutting off all the diplomatic and trade relations with India, immediate cancellations should have been made after the order. “This is a time when there is a ban on Indian films, dramas, shows, and Pakistan has made its views clear to the Indian government. Even if visas were issued early on they should have been cancelled,” Shah said.

As reported by Pakistan’s The Daily Jang, the billionaire’s son-in-law is a huge fan of Mika and inorder to please their son-in-law, the bride’s family did everything in their powers to ensure the special performance by the singer at their daughter’s wedding. The report suggested that the family used their top-level connections to obtain a high-level security clearance and visas for the Indian people. Mika reportedly charged USD 150,000 for his performance. He hasn’t commented on the matter yet.