Where the whole Bollywood celebrated Christmas with much pomp and show. Families and friends got together and partied at different locations. For Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, the festival was about spending quality time with each other. They prove that there is no fixed day for love.

The two lovebirds, who got married on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam, celebrated the festival of Christmas together. Milind shared an adorable picture with his wife on social media. The couple posed for an adorable picture in which they both look into each other.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the picture which features the lovebirds lost in each other’s eyes as they posed in the backdrop of a Christmas décor, “Twas a merry Christmas indeed! (imagine medieval accent) 😝 Friends are truly the family you choose. Wishing you all love and warmth ❤️❄️🎄☀️.” On the other hand, Milind captioned the same pic, “Happy holidays!!! Wishing you all love, health, happiness and good sense to choose what is right for you 😊”

Whenever Ankita and Milind get time, they leave their fans drooling over their mushiness on social media.

Check Ankita and Milind’s Christmas celebration:

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and wedding. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. However, they have given back to the trolls in the most classic way.