Looking for some serious travel goals in life? The hot pictures and videos of the hottest Instagram and nature-loving couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar is a good place to start. They always grip fans with their unmatchable fitness feats and oozing chemistry, they recently set the social media on fire with their dancing and kissing video on Rohtang, Manali. “Fun time at Rohtang La on the way from Manali to Leh😊😊😊 jumping around at altitude is no fun unless it’s with someone you love 😋😋😋 @ankita_earthy #ladakhdiaries #manali #leh #longdrive #keepmoving #new”, Milind captioned the post.

The couple, who got married in 2018, took off to the highest point of Rohtang while driving to Leh. Milind and Ankita can be seen having fun on the top and groove with each other. Their lovey-dovey video will inspire many of us to travel with our partners.

Ankita reposted the video and wrote, “So true my love ❤️”.

Watch the video of Ankita and Milind:



Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita a few days ago, gave fans a sneak-peek into their Mount Kilimanjaro fun. They celebrated Ankita’s 28th birthday by climbing the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro. Mount Kilimanjaro, is the highest mountain in Africa.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.