The romantic couple of B-town Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are head over heels in love with each other. The couple often gives vacation goals by sharing their pictures and videos from their exotic holidays. Now, Milind has shared an oh-so-romantic video of them walking by the beachside in Ladakh. The duo takes a walk by holding hands of each other and later Milind grab Ankita by the waist and they exchange a kiss.

In the video, Ankita can be seen donning a bright yellow jacket with black pants and gloves while Milind can be seen clad in black jacket and denim. The couple is in all smiles as they take a walk in Ladakh.

Sharing the romantic video, Milind wrote, “#traveltuesday!!! Walking around Pangong Tso at 14000ft with @ankita_earthy the more I travel around India I see this country is so beautiful and every place is more beautiful with you. Which is your favourite place in India ?? #traveler #TravelTales #travelblogger #instatraveling #instamood #instagood #incredibleindia #keepmoving #neverstop 📷 @dahiya_vinay. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and wedding. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. However, they have given back to the trolls in the most classic way.

The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam.