Concreting fans belief in love and forevers, fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar left the Internet gushing over their romance yet again as they treated it to a throwback picture of their hike at Kilimanjaro, Africa. Sharing the viral picture from August, the lovebirds instantly set fans on a frenzy as they were left craving for a similar romantic getaway with their partner.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a picture where he and Ankita can be seen holding hands as they trekked along the mountain peak. Looking back to smile at the camera while still holding hands, the couple looked head over heels in love with each other. The picture was captioned, “#throwbackthursday walking hand in hand with @ankita_earthy is the sweetest thing trek to freedom peak, Kilimanjaro, Africa August 2019 . . . #love (sic).”

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their ultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.