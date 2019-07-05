Life is a holiday or so Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman makes us feel with all his social media uploads. Currently vacationing in Bali with wife Ankita Konwar, Milind took to tickle the funny bones of his fans as he bent over to give “cats of Instagram” a tough competition with his climbing skills.

In his recent post uploaded from Bali, the sensational model can be seen crawling on the railing of his wooden guesthouse, with the scenic landscape of the palm trees and the beach yonder, providing a digital respite. Donning a casual brown tee paired with blue shorts, Milind aced the cat look and fans couldn’t stop swooning. The post was captioned, “Cats of Instagram balance is everything ! .. Have you tested your climbing skills people ??? #airbnb #ad @airbnb ..next time : #trees .. @ankita_earthy” (sic).

For Milind’s diehard fans, the sweltering heat of the summers has brought a respite through the fitness enthusiast couple’s earlier pictures from the Himalayas. While Milind keeps setting the health bar too high, we saw his wife give him a tough competition after they were “back in the coverage area.”

From running her first 12-hour stadium run to going for her first high and moderate altitude trek in the Himalayas, Ankita surely seemed to have made most of the recently ended Yoga month. However, it was their cozy pictures from the summit that had fans currently swooning over and we don’t blame them.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are enough couple goals to last a decade. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.