Always gripping fans with their unmatchable fitness feats and oozing chemistry, model-actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar recently set the Internet on fire with their picture of kissing on Mount Kilimanjaro. While the purpose of sharing the picture was credited to the late birthday wish which Milind penned for his “superwife”, the parallel reason was to celebrate her achievement of being the first Assamese woman to reach the Uhuru peak at the age of 28 years.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the picture where the lovebirds can be seen kissing passionately. The post was captioned, “JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so so proud of you sweetheart You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost #africa #alwaysandforever Fredy (sic).”

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Many people wondered how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fell in love with each other considering their age difference. The couple, who often gets trolled on social media for their age gap, recently opened up about their journey in interaction with Humans Of Bombay.

Ankita Konwar said that Milind taught her to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are enough couple goals to last a decade. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.