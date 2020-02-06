Often dubbed as India’s first male supermodel, Milind Sonam has been living with the tag of the sexiest man since close to 30 years now. He has been in fitness for a long time. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media and his female fans go gaga over his photos. His fans say that the star is getting more and more charming with each passing year. The Bajirao Mastani actor posted a literally hot and nude throwback photoshoot of himself on Instagram. With his attractive looks and chiselled body, Milind is enough to give younger actors a run for their money.

Milind Soman’s throwback post of his classic, iconic, naked picture in the jungle from the ’90s is what breaking the internet. Like expected, Milind grabbed a lot of eyeballs and comments started pouring in from both his fans as well as celebrities. While fans couldn’t stop drooling, wife Ankita Konwar commented ‘And that’s exactly why I arrived 😁 hello lover 😘’.



While the fans were swooning over him, actor Rahul Khanna too dropped a jaw-dropping picture of himself half nude from the bathroom and it is something you shouldn’t miss! Rahul covers crotch with nothing but a round mirror. Yes, exactly!

Netizens flood the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. With his attractive looks and chiselled body, filmmaker Karan Johar couldn’t control, instead dropped a comment ‘’uh…”.

Rahul Khanna is the son of late actor Vinod Khanna. His brother Akshaye Khanna is also a Bollywood actor. Rahul is most remembered for his roles in ‘Bollywood Hollywood’, ‘Earth’ and even Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Whereas, Milind Soman was last seen in Four More Shots Please! as Dr. Aamir Warsi.