They say age is just a number yet when it comes to marriage, society laughs nervous laughter through the other side of its face and answering similar mean and insensitive questions for the first time are fitness enthusiasts Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman. Oozing charms and swag like always, Milind reads out the questions aloud while Ankita sits cuddled next to him before a central table.

From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. We then hear Ankita raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?”

Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it is, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet today.

Watch Ankita and Milind’s complete video here:

Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita recently gave fans a sneak-peek into their pool fun.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Many people wondered how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fell in love with each other considering their age difference. The couple, who often gets trolled on social media for their age gap, recently opened up about their journey in interaction with Humans Of Bombay.

Ankita Konwar said that Milind taught her to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from flaunting their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are enough couple goals to last a decade. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.