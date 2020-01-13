Treating fans to some of his unknown quirky thoughts, Milind Soman shared a clip of an interview where he can be seen answering a couple of fun questions. We haven’t stopped swooning over his chiseled jawline and sharp features ever since we set eyes upon him in Made in India video song alongside singer Alisha Chinai and keeping us hooked forever is Milind Soman‘s social media handles which keep treating fans to his latest updates.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a video featuring him in the middle of an interview for Tweak India and narrating the story of how a man once read his palm when he was only 9 years old and prophesied that he will always be surrounded by women. Laughing at it in retrospect, Milind next answers the question of which insect he would like to be reborn as and what are the three things better than “great sex.” Triggering back our crush within seconds, the video is all we need to brush aside our Monday blues.

Check the video here:

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their sultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.