For fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, no day is an excuse for procrastination from staying healthy and making the most of the weekend, the Indian model was seen with his “beast” mode on in Mumbai recently. Aging hotter by the day, the actor-film producer ran a stretch of 60kms in a stadium at Mumbai for 12 hours straight and fans haven’t been able to keep their calm ever since.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the fitness promoter shared a hunky picture of his, wearing the black statement tee with the words “PINKATHON AMBASSADOR” printed on it in pink colour. Running barefoot on the tracks, a signature style of his, Milind adjusted a quote next to his picture which read, “Who you are tomorrow begins with what you do today” and carried the hashtags “60km” and “MilindSomwar”. The post was captioned, “Be a beast today! Technically I was a beast yesterday running 60km at the 12hr stadium run in Mumbai and the high is still with me What a way to spend a Sunday!!!!! #MilindSomwar #BeRegular #MondayMotivation #mondayvibes #health #fitnesslife #running #runner #runningmotivation #loveyourbody #runnersofistagram #fitnessmotivation #beyourself #livetoinspire #inspiration #bemotivated #dontgiveup .” (sic)

Milind Soman’s Instagram profile is rid with his pictures indulging in fitness activities and he keeps sharing posts from across the world which shows him living life king size but not at the cost of one’s health.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. The two fitness enthusiasts usually flaunt their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are proof of their couple goals. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.