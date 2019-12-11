Can he please stop making us crush so bad but not literally for the world needs more of modelling sensations like Milind Soman to set mid-week motivations for the rest of us to draw out a leaf from. In his latest attempt of “healthy living”, Milind was seen suggesting to “be the change” and how.

Seen running with a sack full of garbage, Milind vowed to plog once every week. Sharing a picture of the same on his Instagram handle, Milind elaborated in the caption. It read, “Be the change. . . From now on, plogging once a week. . . . Plogging is a concept that originated in northern Europe and means picking up garbage as you run, to help a situation that is out of control, and also be a good example of healthy living to everyone around. If everyone took care of their own garbage, there wouldn’t be any on the streets. And it really is ok to pick up other people’s garbage. . . . It’s still our world. . . . #BeBetterEveryday #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #love #loveyourself #LoveYourWorld #barefoot #earthkiss #mother @flashbulbzz (sic).”

Setting the Internet on a frenzy with his “youthful” sizzling picture as he turned 54 years old, Bollywood hunk Milind Soman recently wished himself a happy birthday in the most steamy manner possible. The popular model-actor-fitness enthusiast left fans drooling and wishing they had half of his charms to age backward. Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the picture where he can be seen acing the salt and pepper look as he posed bare-chested in the middle of the Blue Lagoon.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita keep giving fans a sneak-peek into their intimate fun with the Blue Lagoon feat being their latest favourite.