We haven’t stopped swooning over his chiseled jawline and sharp features ever since we set eyes upon him in Made in India video song alongside singer Alisha Chinai and keeping us hooked forever is Milind Soman‘s social media handles which keep treating fans to his latest updates. From giving us travel goals and fitness goals to raising the bar of romance for couples, Milind has been always grabbing eyeballs and his latest throwback picture is no less.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind recently shared a monochromic picture, taking us reeling back into 2002 when his thriller, 16 December, released. The iconic dialogue, “Dulhan ki vidaai ka waqt badalna hai” made its way into the hashtags of the shared picture. Featuring Milind in his early years in the industry with that oh-so-perfect jawline and intense gaze, the model-actor set fans hearts aflutter as he shared a still from the movie. The picture was captioned, “Waqt aa gaya hain (The time is here)… . . . #memories #hain #badalna #waqt #ka #bidaai #ki #dulhan (sic).”

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their ultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.