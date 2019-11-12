Keep your oxygen masks handy if you mean to scroll down your social media feeds ideally for Milind Soman‘s latest hot and sexy picture from the pool is sure to catch your breath off guard. Swimming his way into our hearts early Tuesday morning is the fitness enthusiast whose sultry picture is sure to set fans’ hearts aflutter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the smouldering picture which features his semi-bare body above the pool waters as he happily swam in the direction of the lens with those blue sunglasses amping the hot look. He captioned the picture, “More important than a lean body is a lean mind #MilindSomwar … learn to focus on the good, learn to choose well, learn to respect and value yourself 🙂 understand and discard all thoughts that do not help you to be a better person. That’s the fat that causes disease of mind and body…. #loveyourthoughts #love #betterhabits4betterlife #BeBetterEveryday #fitterin2019 #FindYourLight #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive (sic).”

Setting the Internet on a frenzy with his “youthful” sizzling picture as he turned 54 years old, Bollywood hunk Milind Soman recently wished himself a happy birthday in the most steamy manner possible. The popular model-actor-fitness enthusiast left fans drooling and wishing they had half of his charms to age backward. Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the picture where he can be seen acing the salt and pepper look as he posed bare-chested in the middle of the Blue Lagoon.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita keep giving fans a sneak-peek into their intimate fun with the Blue Lagoon feat being their latest favourite.