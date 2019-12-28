Hooking fans ever since his music album, Made In India, crooned by Alisha Chinai dropped, sensational model Milind Soman continues to leave us smitten over his looks, three decades down. Recently, the fitness freak shared a fan-made collage of his hot looks from 1990 to 2017 that apparently left him awestruck.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the collage featuring his varied looks and our crush is instantly triggered back. The post was captioned, “A face for every Friday someone made such a nice collage of pics from 1990 to 2017, thank you!! #FridayFace #keepmoving #neverstop (sic).”

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their sultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.