Given the unforgiving heat waves and added to that the struggles of earning the bread in sultry weather, if there is one thing that can get you through, it has to be Milind Soman and his pieces of advice to keep the millennials motivated. Not shedding those to-die-for swag, even at the age of 53 years, Milind has a massive fan following who is left drooling with every picture or video that he puts out on social media.

True to this nature, Milind recently set the Internet on fire with his latest hot picture and fans can’t stop gushing. In the shared picture, Milind can be seen dripping wet, straight out of a session of swimming probably given the goggles hanging around his neck and the cliff side and the beach behind him. The picture carried a quote in bold letters, reading, “The greatest priviledge is not to be born with money or to achieve fame; it is having the sense to take care of your health, respect your body and love yourself.”

Milind Soman’s Instagram profile is rid with his pictures indulging in fitness activities. The Indian model, actor, film producer and fitness promoter keeps sharing posts from across the world which shows him living life king size but not at the cost of one’s health.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. The two fitness enthusiasts usually flaunt their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are proof of their couple goals. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.