Setting the Internet on a frenzy with his “youthful” sizzling picture as he turned 54 years old, Bollywood hunk Milind Soman wished himself a happy birthday in the most steamy manner possible. The popular model-actor-fitness enthusiast left fans drooling and wishing they had half of his charms to age backward.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the picture where he can be seen acing the salt and pepper look as he posed bare-chested in the middle of the Blue Lagoon. The picture was captioned, “Happy Birthday to me ! #54 (sic).” Quick to comment, VJ Anusha wished him saying the exact things we wanted to. Her comment read, “Happy Birthdaaaaay! I think we all need to start running to catch up to your youth! Have the best year yet Milinnnnnnnd! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to me ! #54 A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 3, 2019 at 11:29pm PST

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita keep giving fans a sneak-peek into their intimate fun with the Blue Lagoon feat being their latest favourite.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.