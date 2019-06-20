Come hail, come storm (or heatwaves) and you will still find Indian actor-film producer Milind Soman running bare feet or pushing bars until he has achieved the fitness goal for the day. Looking too-hot-to-handle even as he sweats it out under the sun, apart from definitely aging backward, Milind has a dedicated fanbase that is only growing with the day, ever since the 90s.

In the latest video that he shared on his Instagram handle, Milind can be seen in a park setting, early in the morning, slowly pulling up the bar. Donning a navy blue pair of T-shirt and shorts, Milind amped the hotness quotient with a pair of brown sunglasses and a wristwatch to complete the look as he effortlessly worked out. The video was captioned, “Thank you for choosing slow pullups !!! Need to do these more often Coming up Next week, slow parallel bar dips .. #takeapolltuesday #slowpullups #pullups #fitnessforever #fitness #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitterin2019 #livetoinspire #workout #workoutmotivation” (sic).

Milind Soman’s Instagram profile is rid with his pictures indulging in fitness activities and he keeps sharing posts from across the world which shows him living life king size but not at the cost of one’s health.

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. The two fitness enthusiasts usually flaunt their love for each other on social media and their PDA pictures are proof of their couple goals. They keep travelling around and share photos of their fun and romantic outings.

Speaking of the honeymoon, Milind and wife Ankita went to Hawaii. From snorkelling to running on the beach, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.