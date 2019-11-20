Giving their social media handles a break from all those travel and fitness goals, lovebirds Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman yet again managed to raise the bar of couple goals as they were seen grooving to Bihu dance beats on the stage at an event in Guwahati recently. Setting fans drooling over their adorable chemistry, Milind and Ankita’s video is currently the cutest thing on the Internet and we are not exaggerating.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a video and few pictures from the event where she can be seen slaying in a Mekhela Sador or Mekhela Chadar while Milind was dressed in casuals. Matching beats with his wife as she danced gracefully, Milind set the stage on fire as the sea of fans before them held their cellphone cameras on video recording mode excitedly. The post was captioned, “The time when @milindrunning tried #bihu .. #axomiya #pinkathon #guwahati #mekhelasador #bihudance #wednesdayvibes (sic).”

Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their ultry intimate moments.

Recently, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.