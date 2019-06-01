Actor and newly elected MP Mimi Chakraborty, whose jeans and shirt-clad look against the backdrop of Parliament House drew a backlash on social media, has called out trolls for ignoring cricketer Gautam Gambhir‘s casual photograph.

A scribe questioned on Twitter if the “fashion police” had attacked Gambhir, a BJP MP from East Delhi, yet.

“Or only for the women? I think Gautam Gambhir is looking great,” the scribe wrote.

It drew the attention of Mimi, who represented the Trinamool Congress in Jadavpur.

She commented, “No, they didn’t ma’am. It’s only because we are women probably, but Gautam Gambhir looks great.”

No they didn’t ma’am its only bcoz we r women probably but @GautamGambhir looks great https://t.co/Zo27eGiaUp — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 30, 2019

Gambhir was dressed in a casual round neck t-shirt, and held up his identification card to pose in front of the iconic parliament building.

Mimi’s picture was widely circulated on the Internet as she posed alongside Nusrat, the Basirhat Trinamool Congress MP, who was dressed in fitted pants and a zipped peplum top.

A section of social media users commented that they should have chosen Indian traditional wear to parliament, instead of looking like ‘tourists’. One social media user commented, “Parliament is not a photo studio”, while another user slammed Mimi saying “she is not suitable for the position” while the other wrote, “You should wear some Indian attire in Parliament. You are going for people not for movie promotions. And keep some respect for your Bengali society.”

And its us again

1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com/ohBalZTJCV — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019

This is not the first time that a woman politician has had to face people’s wrath due to her choice of clothes. Earlier this year, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s change of display picture on Twitter — from a sari-clad look to one in a pair of jeans — too sparked debate on social media.

With inputs from IANS!