Television personality Mini Mathur, who is currently being featured on Amazon Prime web series Mind The Malhotras gave a befitting reply to a social media troll, who asked her to consider getting botox done.

The troll commented on Mini’s web show Mind The Malhotras, which is out on Amazon Prime Video.

“Story of every couple! ‘Mind The Malhotras’ in Prime Video knocks it out of the park. Great series, total humour. Kudos to Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith… PS: Ms. Mathur, it’s botox time.”

Mini slammed the troller on Twitter and tweeted, “Thank you…and no. I will not use botox. It’s time the world got comfortable with the fact that women age, their talent does not. Be happy that feisty lead roles are being written for women in their 40s. Would you have rather a 20-year-old playing a 40-year-old Shefali.”

Thank you Kunal. And no.. I will not use Botox. It’s time the world got comfortable with the fact that women age, their talent does NOT. Be happy that feisty lead roles are being written for women in their 40’s. Would you have rather a 20 year old played a 40 year old Shefali? https://t.co/q8EgBkpkVk — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 9, 2019

However, the troller has now deleted his tweet for his ridiculous remark that targeted on her age.

Based on Israeli comedy La Famiglia, Mind The Malhotras follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy, and even more reasons to go for therapy.

Mini spoke to News 18 about the web series and how she finds acting easier than anchoring. She said, “The web being the way of the world is good with respect to different genres. Actors don’t have to be boxed in a kind of age bracket or physical appearance. I’m super excited that this is my debut. From here on, I’m also looking for projects that will excite me because I felt it was done so much easier than what we do as hosts, you know, where you start the show, you end the show, you’re the energy and the glue, it’s your personality, that shaping the show.”

With inputs from IANS!