Bollywood’s power couple Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have another reason to celebrate this Sunday apart from his latest release Kabir Singh breaking all box office records. The lovely couple completed four years of their marriage and as they celebrate their wedding anniversary on Sunday, Mira, in her signature style, took to her Instagram handle to share with the fans their intimate moment from the day.

While she shared a post featuring a candid from their wedding day and captioned it with the sweetest wish ever for her husband that read, “You make my world and me go round #happy4” (sic), in her Instagram story feature she shared a picture of her room decorated with a red roses and candles along with an LED lamp that featured the word “Love”.

Check out Mira Rajput’s posts here:

View this post on Instagram You make my world and me go round 🤪❤️ #happy4 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 7, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

One of Bollywood’s most adorable couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep sharing sweet moments of their on Instagram. Mira recently shared another cute video where husband Shahid is seen giving her a peck on her cheeks in the most adorable way.

The actor is receiving appreciation in abundance for his performance in his latest release film Kabir Singh and joining the bandwagon to praise him recently was his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor. Mira took to social media to share a lovely post for Shahid. She posted a picture of the actor from the film and asked her husband to go and shine because the time belongs to him now.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is ruling the hearts of the audience. Even in its third week at the Box Office, the Sandeep Reddy-directorial is raking in a good business. It earned Rs 7.51 crore on its third Saturday that took the total to reach the benchmark of Rs 225 crore at the Box Office. The latest collection of Kabir Singh is Rs 226.11 crore, which is incredible considering it was neither a holiday release nor did it fetch extremely positive reviews.