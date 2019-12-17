Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a stunner and a doting mother to two adorable kids, Mira has impressed one and all with her impeccable fashion sense and sartorial picks. The glamorous diva is often papped around the city and yet again, a set of pictures is surfacing on the social media wherein she can be seen slaying it in a hot black dress with a plunging neckline and high-thigh slit. She teamed up the look with soft curls and minimal makeup.

Mira, who married Shahid in 2015, has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the entertainment showbiz. She is giving a tough competition to all the models and actors out there, with her style statement, and these pictures are proof of the fact. Mira has raised the glamour quotient with this look.

Take a look at the pictures of Mira:

In an interview with Vogue magazine, earlier this year, Mira had talked about moving to Mumbai from Delhi, revealing wore ripped jeans for the first time only after her marriage. “I also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here…The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! Shahid’s fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective,” Mira had said.

Now wherever Mira, 25, goes, she, no doubt, turns heads with her evolved fashion sense. She has also featured on covers of several fashion magazines.

Shahid and Mira met through family friends and decided to take the plunge on July 6, 2015. It was an arranged marriage but they fell in love eventually. Their wedding was one of the most hyped affairs at that time.