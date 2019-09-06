You are never too old for your mother to express her love for you in public or otherwise, unapologetically and especially when you are a dumpling as cute as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput‘s son Zain, the smearing of face with kiss marks all over is justified. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira recently uploaded a picture of herself with Zain on the little munchkin’s birthday and fans couldn’t stop going gaga over it.

The shared picture shows Mira donning a blue and mustard shirt with black dimensional prints, paired with a straw hat and black sunglasses as she lovingly looked at Zain. Sporting red lipstick marks on his cheeks, perhaps from a recently concluded kissing session, the birthday boy was dressed in blue tee and shorts as he engrossed himself in playing with his tiny pink frame sunglasses. Mira captioned the picture as, “Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy (sic).” Quick to comment, Shahid’s actor-brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Zizi bear” and punctuated it with a kiss and red heart emoji.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in a Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi, followed by a star-studded one in Mumbai. They are proud parents to two kids. Their first child, Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. Mira gave birth to their second child, Zain Kapoor last year but it was during Mira’s first pregnancy that the two fell in love. Both Shahid and Mira are doting parents to their kids. While the actor has always maintained that it’s the best feeling in the world to go back to his kids after a tiring day at work, mommy Mira has also expressed how much she loves her time at home with the two kids. In fact, after the birth of Zain in April last year, an emotional Shahid talked to the media and said that his family is complete now and there’s nothing else he desires for at this point in life.

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh which broke all Box Office records of 2019. Kabir Singh might have emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year so far but actor Shahid Kapoor is still confused about his place in the industry. The actor, in his latest interview with a magazine, said that he is still trying to figure out where he fits in Bollywood. Shahid said that he feels like a newcomer and need to work upon finding his next path in the industry. He told the magazine: “I kind of feel like I don’t belong here, I feel like a newcomer. I need to figure out this new room, and this new club that I’ve entered. Even though I’ve been here for 15-16 years, it’s not my comfort zone, I need to get my head around it.”