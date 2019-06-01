Bollywood celebrities are always under scrutiny whenever their pictures make its way to social media and netizens do not leave a chance to troll them. This time Mira Rajput became the target of trolls for carrying heels alongside Chanel bag. Recently, Mira and Shahid attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Oath ceremony. While the couple was returning from the ceremony, they both looked tired after a long day. They were spotted by paparazzi and in the photo, Mira can be seen holding her heels in the hand along with the Chanel bag.

While many attacked her for being hungry for attention, others went a notch higher by saying she has no class.

One user wrote, “Caption should be “When someone who is used to sarojini chappals gets to wear stilettos”.. money can’t buy class.. She is the proof”, while the other commented, “Shahid wondering what a wannabe she is, so happy to see papz.”

In the photo, Mira can be seen wearing ethnic wear and Shahid can be seen sporting casual wear as he walks behind her.

Check out the picture here:

This is how she was trolled:

Earlier, Mira and Shahid were trolled for hiring Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny for their son Zain Kapoor. Soon, after videos and pictures went viral, netizens started to troll them for hiring nanny Savitri. The comments started to pour and one user wrote, “finally there are being seen with kids.” While the other commented, “Copy cat hired a nanny like Kareena and gave her a dress code. Shameless.” Some even trolled Mira as a mother as she was not able to carry Zain properly.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in Kabir Singh playing an intense character. His role in the film looked a lot like his character from Udta Punjab, fierce and rough. While the Padmaavat actor plays the lead role in the film, Kiara Advani will be seen playing the role of Preeti, Kabir’s love interest.