The ongoing winter festive bonanza of Lakme Fashion Week 2019 is being graced by celebrities at their haute best and the recent one to grab eyeballs for her sexy glamorous look was Shahid Kapoor‘s wife, Mira Rajput. Sets fans hearts aflutter and shutterbugs camera lens wild, Mira won the fashion police’s attention and an immediate nod of approval in her sultry look.

The diva donned a red short pantsuit paired with matching stilettos. Carrying a black clutch to accessorise her look, Mira left her beautiful soft curly hair open as she made an entry hand-in-hand with Shahid who looked dapper in an all-white ensemble.

Check Mira and Shahid’s pictures and videos from Lakme Fashion Week 2019 here:

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in a Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi, followed by a star-studded one in Mumbai. They are proud parents to two kids. Their first child, Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. Mira gave birth to their second child, Zain Kapoor last year but it was during Mira’s first pregnancy that the two fell in love. Both Shahid and Mira are doting parents to their kids. While the actor has always maintained that it’s the best feeling in the world to go back to his kids after a tiring day at work, mommy Mira has also expressed how much she loves her time at home with the two kids. In fact, after the birth of Zain in April last year, an emotional Shahid talked to the media and said that his family is complete now and there’s nothing else he desires for at this point in life.

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh which broke all Box Office records of 2019. Kabir Singh might have emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year so far but actor Shahid Kapoor is still confused about his place in the industry. The actor, in his latest interview with a magazine, said that he is still trying to figure out where he fits in Bollywood. Shahid said that he feels like a newcomer and need to work upon finding his next path in the industry. He told the magazine: “I kind of feel like I don’t belong here, I feel like a newcomer. I need to figure out this new room, and this new club that I’ve entered. Even though I’ve been here for 15-16 years, it’s not my comfort zone, I need to get my head around it.”