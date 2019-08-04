A 23-year-old Indian-origin doctor Bhasha Mukharjee has been crowned the coveted Miss England 2019 after fending off competition from dozens of other models. The bong beauty, whose parents moved from Calcutta to Swindon in 2004, can speak five languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, German and French and has a genius-level IQ – 146. Soon after winning the crown, Bhasha Mukharjee took to her Instagram account, to share a video of the final question and answer round.

The judges on the panel asked her who is your role model and why? In the video shared by Bhasha, she can be seen giving an appropriate answer.

While sharing the post, Bhasha wrote, “Top 6 for QNA round, this was about as far I expected to get. My lips were quivering answering the question but I was ecstatic inside that I had gotten a chance to express myself. And what I said is no lie, my teachers are truly the ones that made me. You won’t hear about teenagers getting excited for a class to begin, not just the one but all classes. I had a thirst for learning and my teachers created the perfect environment for this thirst to be quenched. Education is something that gives an individual gravitasse , eloquence and so much grace and poise besides knowledge. And education delivered well made a Miss England out of little old Dr Bhasha Mukherjee.”



She added, “I am so grateful to each and everyone who’s been a part of my journey and every young girl looking at me as their role model. At each level, we have a duty and capacity to pass forward whatever knowledge we have and I strongly feel we should all do it. What my teachers gave me so selflessly I want to pass that on to every girl out there…. I dedicate my crown to all the fantastic teachers that make our British education system a world-class one!”

She was due to start her new job as a junior doctor in a hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, just hours after the Miss England final ended on Thursday evening.