Miss India USA Shree Saini collapsed a night before the Miss World America final competition. As revealed by her mother on Instagram, she has been kept under watch for ‘cardiac arrest.’

Shree was just a night away from pursuing her childhood dream of becoming Miss World when she collapsed, revealed her mother named Ekta Saini. She added that her daughter had fought hard to achieve this feat and now, she’s struggling for life. Ekta also asked Shree’s followers to pray for her recovery.

She revealed that she was called backstage after the ambulance had arrived. Recalling her daughter’s excitement over having a good journey in the beauty pageant, Ekta said Shree was ‘joyful’ that she was doing great at the competition and impressed all at the Miss World America preliminary round. She further revealed that the girl even won five out of six awards the previous night at the competition.

Along with her heartfelt note on Instagram, Shree’s mother also posted a few photos of her daughter from the hospital. A part of the caption on her post read, “We have been in hospital since 9 pm. They are doing a cat scan, EKG, etc. Doctors just told me that less than 1% people at age 12 have a Pacemaker. So Shree will stay in the hospital for a “cardiac arrest watch”. Prayers requested 🙏🏻” (sic)

Profiling Shree as one of the contestants this year, the official site of Miss World America wrote that the girl had survived severe facial burns, constant bullying and heart surgery at the age of 12.