Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has gained a lot of popularity since she has been crowned Miss World 2017. Her Instagram has whooping 5.7 million followers and she never misses grabbing eyeballs with her perfect pictures flaunting her fashion statement and sartorial choices. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to upload her series of pictures in an off-shoulder white dress. With perfect makeup, a dash of lipstick and a pair of earrings, she can be seen posing sideways and once again flaunting her dimple along with the wide smile.

She has kept hair open and styled it in soft curls. Her photos have received over one lakh likes within a couple of hours and are going viral.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 21, 2019 at 4:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 21, 2019 at 4:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 21, 2019 at 4:29am PDT



Earlier, she uploaded her monochrome picture while sitting on the driving seat of a car. Donning a loose top and ripped jeans, she teamed up her look with minimal makeup. In the picture, she can be seen giving an adorable smile and posing against the steering wheel of the car.

View this post on Instagram ⬛⬜ A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 11, 2019 at 12:29am PDT



A few days ago, she has shared her series of pictures flaunting her mauve ensemble for the Forbes event. She captioned it, “Purple haze (sic)”, the one receiving the felicitation was captioned, “#30under30 Pathbreakers Thank you for the honour @forbesindia (sic).” Crediting the recognition to her brainchild Project Shakti, Manushi shared a glamorous video which was captioned, “This is priceless, a big cheers to #ProjectShakti #ForbesIndia30U30 @forbesindia (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #30under30 Pathbreakers ✨ Thank you for the honour @forbesindia A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 3, 2019 at 12:03am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per the reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the prince. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and it is based on the life of Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.